Blatche fits well with Yeng’s system

1 SHARES Share Tweet

For a player that is a threat offensively both on the perimeter and inside the lane, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao sees Andray Blatche as ‘perfect fit’ in the system of the national team.



Guiao is known for encouraging players not to hesitate to shoot from three-point territory, and Blatche is capable of doing that but can also be effective driving to the basket for a layup.

The national team mentor admires these qualities of the 6-foot-10 Blatche.

“His abilities are perfect in our system. I like that in a player, a big who can knockdown the three-point shots and be a threat as well at the post. He is really quick for his size,” said Guiao.

“I think his talent and abilities are tailor made with our system, and I think the system is tailor made as well with Andray Blatche, whose real value is not just to put him in a scoring position but create as well for his teammates. The shooters will get their looks merely by his presence,” added Guiao.

The national team is preparing for the two important games in the sixth and last window of qualifier for this year’s World Cup in China as it takes on Qatar in Doha on February 21 and Kazakhstan in Astana on February 24.

Blatche will practice with the national team Thursday night. (Waylon Galvez)

Related

comments