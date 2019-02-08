Copas, CPB rule World Slasher Cup

American Chris Copas of Kentucky and partner CPB group of Mindanao (CPB and Chris entry) topped the 2019 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The CPB and Chris entry, which fielded Kelso, Roundhead and Sweaters sent two years ago in Mindanao, tallied a perfect 9-0 card to emerge solo champion.

After piling up eight wins, the CPB and Chris entry was pitted against Jomel Gatlabayan’s warrior in the deciding championship fight and won convincingly.

Had he lost, Copas would share the title with two other entries including that of Gatlabayan.

Copas’ buddy Joe Brown, the 2018 Araw Ng Davao champion, said the best roosters are here in the Philippines and winning the “Olympics of Cockfighting” is everyone’s dream.

Another American, Belle Almojera of Florida and Santi Sierra of Cebu racked up 7.5 points each.

Hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, the event got valuable support from Pitgames CEO Manny Berbano in the event sponsored by Thunderbird, Emperador, Powertrac, Pitgames Media Inc. and Sabong Pilipinas.

The Birthday Gift 1 and 2 entries of Team Alcala, with eight and seven points respectively, bagged runner-up honors.

Also with seven points were Nene Araneta, Biboy Enriquez, cockfight idol Patrick Antonio, Jomel Gatlabayan and RGBA Friends, Jimmy Junsay, Doc Marvin Rocafort and Cris/Paolo Mercado.

