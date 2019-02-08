DOTr, MRT-3 release list of liquid items allowed inside trains

Officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) clarify that some liquid items will be allowed inside trains and stations after its move to ban any kind and form of liquid drew criticisms from the riding public.

According to the transportation department, several liquid items may be permitted to be carried by passengers inside trains and stations “upon validation and approval of security personnel, and police officers in stations.”

These include baby formula or breast milk in bottles (if the passenger is travelling with a baby or small child); drinking water to be used by the baby or small child; all prescription and over-the-counter medications; liquids including water, juice or liquid nutrition or gels for passenger with a disability or life condition; life-support and life-sustaining liquids such as bone marrow, blood products, and transplant organs; items used to augment the body and for medical and cosmetics reasons such as mastectomy products, prosthetics breast, bras or shells containing gels, saline solution, or other liquids; and gels or frozen liquids needed to cool disability or medical-related items used by persons with disabilities or medical conditions.

The DOTr and MRT-3 issued the list days after it enforced the temporary banning of bottled drinks, water and any liquid substance among its stations over the week for security reasons as these can be mixed to form a liquid bomb.

“Liquid bomb is composed of nitroglycerin. Nitroglycerin is composed of four components: carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen. It’s component in some relatively stable solid explosives, like dynamite. But, as a liquid, it is extremely dangerous and volatile,” the transportation agency explained in a statement on Thursday.

The recently enforced ban on MRT-3 stations, as well as in Light Rail Transit Line 1 and Line 2, came after the Philippine National Police (PNP) heightened the alert level status in Metro Manila following the recent terror attack in Jolo, Sulu.

According to Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddess Libiran, the ban will last “until the PNP gives an advice that our railway lines may go back to their normal security protocols.”

“We do not want to be lax on our security measures across all transport sectors so as to ensure the safety and security of our passengers,” Libiran told reporters.

Meanwhile, train riders were reminded that prohibited items which have been held by security personnel would be returned to its owner upon proper verification through presentation of appropriate identification to the station supervisor. (Alexandria San Juan)

