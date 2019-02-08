Duterte bars Cabinet from campaigning for candidates

President Duterte on Friday said he has prohibited members of his Cabinet from campaigning for any candidate in the upcoming May midterm polls to avoid criticisms that government funds are being used in campaigning.

In his speech at the Peace and Order Summit for Barangay Officials in Legazpi City, Albay Friday, Duterte reiterated that he wants the military and the police to remain neutral in the upcoming polls and not campaign for anybody.

He also said the same about his Cabinet officials.

“I want the Armed Forces and the police to stay strictly neutral. Ang mga taga-gobyerno, including the Cabinet Secretary, I have not allowed them to do some campaigning for or against anybody,” he said.

“Though the law allows you to campaign just like the President, but I would insist na huwag kayong makialam. Because not only would they bring so many issues with them, pati na ‘yung sabihin ninyo na ginamit ‘yung gasolina, ginamit ‘yung sakyan ng gobyerno, ‘yung eroplano,” he added.

“So just to do away with those issues and to make it really equal for all, nobody uses government property or funds because that is not allowed by all.”

Duterte reiterated that he will campaign for the candidates who supported him during the 2016 presidential elections. However, he said his campaign for them will be very limited. (Argyll Geducos)

