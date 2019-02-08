Duterte ‘closes’ Boracay to rich people

The island of Boracay is now “closed to the rich people” amid the ongoing land reform program, President Duterte declared Friday.

The President said he has placed a portion of Boracay under land reform so the island’s natives could finally own properties. He said the land reform beneficiaries could sell their lands after 10 years to have a chance to earn millions and improve their lives.

“Wala na kayong makuha diyan sa Boracay na ano. It’s closed to the rich people. What remains there, para sa tao lang,” he said during the peace and order summit for barangay officials in Albay.

“Sinabi ko sa mga natibo, it’s already worth millions. Now, 10 years from now, because you cannot sell it, let your great-great-grandchildren enjoy. Para naman ‘yang katribo, kadugo ninyo makahawak ng pera na milyon. And I hope by that time wala na tayo dito sa mundong ito, that will also have a chance to improve their lives,” he said.

Duterte said he was not trying to be hero by implementing the land reform program in Boracay. “Hindi ako nagpapa-hero. It’s not a matter of making myself smell good. I don’t need it. Sinabi ko, I hate it,” he explained.

Last November, the President distributed agricultural lands to the indigenous people and other farmers of Aklan following the reopening of the Boracay. The popular tourist island was shut down for six months last year to pave the way for massive rehabilitation amid pollution woes. (Genalyn Kabiling)

