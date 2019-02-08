Duterte slams politicians resorting to violence to win in May elections

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has blasted politicians who resort to violence just to win their coveted posts in the elections.

The President bewailed that these politicians apparently only want to become instant millionaires rather than genuinely serve their constituents.

“‘Yun namang politiko, may mga g*** na gustong pumatay lang ng tao para makapuwesto,” Duterte said during the oath-taking of new presidential appointees in Malacañang last Thursday.

“What so important about being mayor? It’s not really – it’s not a matter of honor or prestige. It’s a matter of getting to be a millionaire overnight,” the former Davao City mayor said.

He warned that the situation becomes worse if these greedy government officials use their office to commit offenses such as the illegal drugs trade.

“‘Pag ang mayor naghawak ng negosyo ng droga. Kaya kayo nakikinig kayo lahat, p***** i** papatayin ko talaga kayo,” said Duterte who has waged a relentless war on illegal drugs.

Duterte issued the statement as he lamented the state of feudalism still prevailing in the country.

“What do we perpetuate? Feudalism. Why? Because of poverty,” he said. “Bakit ‘yang sa probinsya magpatayan?

Look at Mindanao, maski saan. Ambush dito, ambush doon. And you think that it’s government,” he said.

Duterte earlier warned poll candidates against terrorizing or intimidating voters in the run-up to the May 2019 elections, saying he would not hesitate to arrest them for such offense.

The President, who has vowed to ensure peaceful and credible elections, said the candidates should respect the choice of the voters in the upcoming elections.

The military and police have been ordered to remain neutral during the elections. He told them not to take sides or campaign for any candidate and instead to focus on ensuring peaceful, free, and credible elections this May. (Genalyn

D. Kabiling)

Related

comments