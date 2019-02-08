Lanao del Norte rejects inclusion of 6 towns in BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The overall electorate of Lanao del Norte has rejected the inclusion of six constituent

towns in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao prescribed under Republic Act No. 11054 which was subjected to a second plebiscite on Feb. 6.

On the other hand, North Cotabato, through the electorates of six component towns, approved the desire of 61 constituent barangays for inclusion in BARMM.

In a statement, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. urged the public, notably the people of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato, to respect the result of the plebiscite and move on to help ensure the success of other stages in the implementation of RA No. 11054, also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Despite some minor glitches between supportive and dissenting camps in Lanao del Norte, the conduct of the plebiscite in the two provinces was generally peaceful and successful, Galvez said.

“This is a victory for all of us. Congratulations to all of you for the generally peaceful and orderly conduct of the plebiscite in your areas,” Galvez told the people of the two provinces.

“Let us wholeheartedly accept the plebiscite result and move on. The recent political exercise may have strained some relationships but we believe this is something we can mend peacefully,” he said.

Galvez hinted at the pre-plebiscite exchange of campaign barbs between the reigning Dimaporo political

clan in Lanao del Norte and the field forces in the province of Moro Islamic Liberation Front Commander

Abdullah “Bravo” Macapaar.

According to the Provincial Board of Canvassers, majority voters in Nunungan, Balo-i, Pantar, Tagoloan, Munai, and Tangkal voted for inclusion in BARMM but their decision was electorate superseded by the provincial electorate

through the double majority count in the plebiscite. (Ali Macabalang)

