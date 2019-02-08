No VIP treatment for men held for indiscriminate firing

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar conducted a surprise inspection at Manila Police District (MPD) Station 9 amid rumors that the group of youth arrested for indiscriminate firing in Malate district last Thursday were receiving special treatment.

Upon arrival, Eleazar verified the presence of the suspects in their cell.

“Contrary to rumors that they are given protection by police or the investigation conducted was wrong, we saw that they are here and they are considered to be arrested suspects without fear or favor,” he said.

The official then confronted and scolded the suspects for their behavior.

For their part, the suspects apologized for their actions, saying they were under the influence of alcohol.

Eleazar is hoping that the case would serve as a lesson for everybody who is planning to defy the laws.

“Learn to follow the law; otherwise, this will happen to you,” he said.

It can be recalled that one of the suspects, Marjay Dominguez, alighted from a yellow Honda vehicle and took a firearm from his companion on board a white Honda car along M.H. Del Pilar corner Aldecoa Streets at around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 7. Thereafter, he walked and fired the gun repeatedly.

The suspects will be charged with alarm and scandal, possession of illegal firearms and ammunitions, and violation of the Omnibus Election Code. (Ria Fernandez)

