Technology benefits Filipino workers in HK

ROUGHLY 10 million Filipi­nos work abroad and ac­cording to the World Bank they remit $33 billion a year. That makes the Philippines the third largest country for remittance behind India ($65bn) and China ($63bn).

A blockchain remittance app to transfer money from Hong Kong to the Philippines benefits roughly 200,000 Filipinos work­ing in Hong Kong. Filipinos in Hong Kong, who often work as housekeepers and nannies, fre­quently send money back home. These workers collectively trans­fer about HK$4.4 billion (US$561 million) annually to family and friends back home.

A blockchain-based service to send money between Hong Kong and the Philippines is slashing remittance. A normal remittance from Hong Kong would cost a minimum of HK$18 plus addi­tional fees. What used to be a long process of physically going to a remittance booth, queuing in line and filling out forms, is now easily and securely done over the mobile phone in just a few seconds.

It is currently available only for transfers between Hong Kong and the Philippines. Newly developed blockchain-based electronic wallet cross boarder remittance service employs Ant Financial’s Alipay HK and Filipino counterpart GCash, (operated by Globe Telecom) to transfer money internationally via smart­phone in just seconds providing real-time money transfer be­tween Hong Kong and the Philip­pines at a competitive exchange rate with much lower transaction fees. Standard Chartered Bank acts as the settlement bank for the transactions.

Blockchain, the digital ledger technology behind cryptocur­rency bitcoin, provides a series of networks of databases that let users create, disseminate and store information securely and efficiently, eliminating the need for a central authority and providing greater transparency for transactions every step of the way.

