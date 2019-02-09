‘Build, Build, Build’ jobs caravan held in Subic

1 SHARES Share Tweet

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT – Around 25,000 jobs were offered by some 80 companies who joined the “Build, Build, Build” jobs caravan at the Subic Gym here yesterday Saturday, in which some of the companies are involved in the national government’s infrastructure plan.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chairman Wilma Eisma said, “Our main goal today is to place everyone looking for work here a job. There are 25,000 jobs available here and we hope that the 25,000 job offerings will all be filled.”

“We already have Hired on the Spot applicants, with some of them are even Hanjin workers. There are also walk-ins who didn’t get to pre-register but was able to be hired, so I believe that this will have a very good outcome,” she added.

Dubbed as the “Build, Build, Build = Jobs, Jobs, Jobs Caravan,” the undertaking was initiated to provide employment to the displaced workers of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines.

“Subic is happy to be part of this project to bring greater positive social impact to our people. We are committed to find every opportunity for the SBMA to make more jobs available and catalyze greater growth in Central Luzon and the rest of the country,” Eisma said.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon graced the event that provided job opportunities not only for Hanjin workers, but also to other unemployed Filipinos as well. (Jonas Reyes)

Related

comments