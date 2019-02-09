Duterte slams silence on student’s supposed drug-related death

President Duterte on Friday wondered why is there no outcry following the death of Ashley Abad, a senior high school student who allegedly died from a drug overdose last month.

The 19-year-old allegedly ingested party drugs when she attended the Sinulog Festival party in Cebu City on Jan. 19. Abad reportedly collapsed while at the VIP deck area of the concert venue and died the following day.

In a speech in Legazpi City, Albay, Duterte revealed that he met Abad’s parents in Malacañang but did not disclose further details.

The President, however, hit human rights advocates anew for being critical of his drug war and being silent whenever someone falls victim to illegal drugs.

“Kahapon ‘yung kay Ashley, ‘yung bata na namatay. Parents went there sa opisina ko. Kaganda ng bata, 19-years-old, medical student. Ang human rights wala akong narinig sa mga p***** i**** ‘yan,” he said.

Duterte stressed that Abad’s death is one of the reasons behind his resolve to end the drug menace because of how it affects the youth.

“Kaya sabi ko, pumasok kayo diyan papatayin ko talaga kayo,” he said. “Ako nagwa-warning. Kaya pagka meron kang anak, meron kang kapatid, then do not cry. He who is the cause of the cause, is the cause of them all,” he added.

The President said that he will welcome all charges that can be made against him because of his drug war once his term ends. “Nakikinig ang human rights, judges. Kung wala na ako sa opisina, go ahead make my day. ‘Yung mga galit na pinatay, pinatay ko daw, puntahan mo ako sa bahay.” (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

