Mickelson shares lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) – Phil Mickelson, chasing a 50th career victory, grabbed a share of the lead on Friday in the rain-hit second round of the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am.



The 48-year old American, owner of five major titles, added a four-under par 68 at Spyglass Hills course, one of three host courses, to his opening 65 at Monterey Peninsula to move to 10-under par.

He was in the clubhouse on 10-under alongside fellow Americans Lucas Glover (66), Scott Langley (69) and England’s Paul Casey (64).

Four-time major-winner Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Pebble Beach champion, was at 10-under through 16 holes at Spyglass when play was suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

Spieth was among 44 players who were to recommence their rounds early on Saturday.

