PBA icons relive hardcourt rivalries

by Brian Yalung

The stage is set for “PBA: Return of the Rivals” happening this Feb. 17 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, a rare gathering of cage legends out to perform for a cause.



It will be the second major project for the Samahan ng mga Dating Propesyonal na Basketbolista ng Pilipinas following the first PBA Legends golf tournament held last year.

Some PBA cage legends were on hand at the Filoil Flying V Arena Thursday night, most eager to relive rivalries and the glory days. That included Allan Caidic, one of the incorporators of the foundation.

“Na-conceptualize naman ito because of the old Crispa-Toyota rivalry. Kaya lang since most of them are not playing anymore, we considered the second generation rivalries which is the 90s SMB and Alaska grand slam teams and Ginebra-Purefoods Manila Classico,” said Caidic in an interview with Manila Bulletin Sports.

Caidic explained that since most of his contemporaries were no longer playing, they tried to balance teams by selecting players from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.

“It’s going to be a fun game. Syempre andyan pa din yung pride. We plan to practice per team by next week,” said the Triggerman.

When asked if fans would be treated to another shooting display similar to that 142-point scoring outburst back in December, Caidic said that it is something that has not crossed his mind.

“Alam mo it’s hard to imagine yung ganon na mag-iisip ka to do something like that. This is just an exhibition game. Whatever comes, it comes. Kung andyan, andyan. Kung wala di mo dapat pilitin. Ang main objective dito is to reunite, to be together again and relive those glory years namin,” he said.

Besides, Caidic added that he will be closely guarded by the Alaska squad – particularly Rodney Santos.

“We will see. Eh ga-gwardyahan daw ako mabuti ng Alaska. Niloloko nga ako ni Rodney Santos. ‘Coach humanda ka, i-ma-man to man kita,” Caidic said in jest.

Caidic will be part of the San Miguel team that will be handled by former national team coach Filomeno “Pilo” Pumaren and Jong Uichico.

Joining Caidic for the San Miguel Legends team are Denok Miranda, Ato Agustin, Alvin Teng, Danny Ildefonso, Nelson Asaytono, Biboy Ravanes, Olsen Racela, Art de la Cruz, Arnold Gamboa, Bong Alvarez, Freddie Abuda, Dondon Hontiveros, Danny Seigle, Chris Calaguio and Benjie Paras.

Joel Banal and Aric del Rosario will be calling the shots for the Alaska Legends composed of Santos, Jojo Lastimosa, Roehl Gomez, Rodney Santos, Willie Miller, Eddie Laure, Johnny Abarrientos, Bong Hawkins, Kenneth Duremdes, Jeff Cariaso, Poch Juinio, Bogs Adornado (team captain), Wesley Gonzales, Tony de la Cruz, John Ferriols and Ervin Sotto.

