PBA: RoS turns back NorthPort

by Jonas Terrado

Rain or Shine erased a 14-point deficit before edging past NorthPort, 107-100, for its fifth win in six games in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.



James Yap, Rey Nambatac and Mark Borboran played key roles in the final stretch to give the Elasto Painters a momentum-building result going into Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters.

The unbeaten Fuel Masters, who hours earlier posted an 83-82 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors, and the Elasto Painters clash in a battle of the league’s top two teams in the season-opening tournament.

Yap had 19 points, including a three-pointer that put Rain or Shine ahead for good at 102-100 with 2:50 left in the fourth.

Stanley Pringle delivered 34 points, Sean Anthony had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Mo Tautuaa 16 points, four rebounds and six assists but the Batang Pier couldn’t sustain their big lead and suffered their second straight defeat after a 2-0 start.

Scores:

Rain or Shine 107 – Yap 19, Belga 19, Torres 16, Almazan 14, Ahanmisi 11, Nambatac 11, Borboran 6, Norwood 4, Daquioag 3, Rosales 2, Mocon 2, Ponferada 0.

NorthPort 100 – Pringle 34, Anthony 22, Tautuaa 16, Bolick 9, Lanete 7, Guinto 6, Gabayni 4, Grey 2, Elorde 0, Sollano 0, Taha 0, Arana 0.

Quarters: 28-25, 53-59, 79-89, 107-100.

