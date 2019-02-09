Stellar cast braces for tough RVF Cup

Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, and Sean Ramos banner the men’s field while Nicole Abelar, Sophia Chabon, and Missy Legaspi head the ladies side in the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship set to unfold Feb. 12 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.



Multi-titled Rupert Zaragosa, Don Petil, Pierre Ticzon, Paolo Wong, Kristoffer Arevalo, Leandro Bagtas, Weiyu Gao, David Guangco, Josh Jorge and siblings Jolo, and Jonas Magcalayo are also in the fold, all eager to slug it out with the best for coveted crown in the annual championship held in honor of the late National Golf Association of the Philippines president and long-time golf patron Rod V Feliciano.

Firming up the early 49-player men’s roster in the four-day event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and Cangolf and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Tour are Koreans Lee Sang Min, Rho Hyun Ho, Kim Tae Soo, Jung Jae Hyun, and Kim Sang Jin.

A fierce duel is also seen in the ladies division with Sunshine Baraquiel, Sophia Blanco, Laia Barro, Samantha Dizon, Jona Magcalayo, and Laurea Duque to name a few.

