99 jobless Hanjin workers hired in Subic job fair

Ninety-nine former Hanjin workers were among those hired-on-the-spot during Saturday’s “Build, Build, Build” jobs caravan at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

The Department of Labor and Employment identified former Hanjin employee Marino Alquino, a skilled welder, as one of them. “Considering his skills and work experience as welder, Alquino was immediately hired by New Masinloc Construction and Supply,” said DoLE.

Alquino was unemployed for a few months after working for more than four years at Hanjin.

After finding out about the job fair through social media, the 25-year-old from Castillejos, Zambales decided to visit the caravan.

The caravan was originally meant for workers of Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines who lost their jobs and those about to be laid off but was eventually expanded to accommodate other jobseekers.

Hanjin earlier filed for bankruptcy with the remaining 3,800 workers set to end their contracts on Feb. 15.

According to DOLE, 186 jobseekers, include the former Hanjin workers, were hired pronto.

Most of the hired-on-the-spot jobseekers were welders, electricians, masons, fitters, engineers, drivers, painters, scaffolders, riggers, administrative assistants and clerks, and sales and marketing staff. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

