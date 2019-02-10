Called to be ‘fisher of men’

THREE classmates in high school met in a class reunion. “In our town,” said the first, “peo­ple call me ‘Monsignor’ because I am a lay minister.”

The second bragged: “Well, I’m a charismatic elder. I give spiri­tual talks so everybody calls me ‘Cardinal’.”

Unimpressed, the third said: “I’m higher than you two. I’m a sales representative, going from house to house, but I serve as collector at Mass. Many call me ‘God.’”

“What, God? How come!” his friends asked. “You see, when I knock at the doors of my custom­ers and they see me,” the sales rep said, “they exclaim, “My God, my God, you again!”

The gospel of this 5th Sunday relates about Jesus calling his first apostles – a band of simple fisher­men. “They left everything” – their work, their boats, their families–and followed him (Lk 5,11). This formed the core group on which Christ founded his Church.

Unfortunately many have the idea that the call of Christ is ad­dressed only to the apostles and their successors, the priests, bish­ops and popes.

That’s not true. Every Christian is commissioned to the ministry of healing, preaching and teaching by virtue of his or her baptism. Those professionals in the funny story above demonstrate this.

The Decree on the Laity of Vati­can II states: “Incorporated into Christ’s Mystical Body through baptism and strengthened by the power of the Holy Spirit through confirmation, the LAITY are as­signed to the apostolate by the Lord himself” (3).

How can you be an apostle of Christ or “fisher of men”? You could participate in church works in your parish. Today there are numerous lay Catholics who sacrifice time, talent and treasure for the church, rendering services as lay ministers, lectors, collectors, choir members, catechists, social workers.

Then there are those involved in church organizations like the Le­gion of Mary, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Women’s League as well as the renewal movements like the Marriage Encounter, Couples for Christ, El Shaddai.

TESTIMONY OF CHRISTIAN LIVNG. Of course, the most ba­sic and effective form of being a fisher of people is the testimony of Christian living or witnessing to such gospel values as charity, jus­tice, forgiveness, honesty, peace in daily life.

The British TV journalist Mal­colm Muggeridge was a celebrity who did not care much about God and religion. He did something he swore he would never do – be­come a Catholic.

What led to his conversion? He had an assignment to write about the late Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Travelling to India, Muggeridge thought the trip was just the usual work but the amazing thing was in the course of his talks and days of observation of the kindly nun, he experienced a change of heart.

Muggeridge said: “Words cannot express how much I owe her. She showed me Christianity in action.”

Ask yourself: Would lukewarm and non-Catholics be so edified by your way of life as to want to be­come active Catholics?

In his encyclical “Redempto­ris Missio” Pope St. John Paul II said: “People today put more trust in witnesses than in teachers…The witness of a Christian life is the first and irreplaceable form of evangelization.”

