Mighty Sports places 3rd

by Rey C. Lachica

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In what could be a fitting end to a brief pro career, former Ginebra player Jett Manuel erupted for 19 points and helped power Mighty Sports to a 91-76 thumping off Homenetmen of Lebanon in their battle for third place in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championships Saturday night at the Shabab Al Ahli Club gymnasium here.



The amiable Manuel, whose shocking exit before start of the 2019 PBA season saddened the Ginebra faithful, was on target this time as he made all his seven attempts that enabled the accessories and apparel team to salvage some measure of pride.

The former University of the Philippines stalwart also had two rebounds and an assist in just 19 minutes of play as he led the team’s well-balanced attack.

“Overall, our campaign was a success naman,” said Mighty Sports coach Charles Tiu. “We almost made it to the final, sayang talaga.”

Mighty Sports, which could only produce a win in seven games in its initial foray in the annual tournament two years back, suffered a painful 89-84 loss to Al Riyadi – the Ginebra of Lebanon – in their semis clash on Friday.

And to the delight of another huge crowd, former LA Lakers star Lamar Odom finally delivered with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a block for the team backed by SMDC, HealthCube, Go for Gold and Oriental Group.

He sent the crowd into frenzied celebration when he finally knocked in his first triple after so many failed tries in the 8-day tournament that gathered the finest ball clubs from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

That triple practically settled the issue as the team co-owned by Alex and Caesar Wongchuking took a commanding 83-64 advantage.

“The fact that he can still play basketball, run up and down at his age, that’s already a big achievement for himself and I’m really happy for him,” said Tiu. “Just the fact that he’s been an inspiration to all of us and be part of his comeback.”

But the day was simply belonged to the 6-foot-1 Manuel.

Manuel, who plans to concentrate on the cement business of his family, touched off a blistering third quarter run with a wily move before Jeremiah Gray, Roosevent Adams and Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee joined the fray.

The Lebanese squad played minus Walter Hodge, who exploded for 42 points in their 96-89 loss to Mighty Sports back in the group stages.

Scores:

MIGHTY SPORTS 91 – Manuel 19, Morris 11, Brownlee 10, Adams 10, Odom 8, De Liano 7, Gray 7, Santillan 6, Rike 6, Gutang 4, Banal 3, Brickman 0.

HOMENETMEN 76 – Hadidan 23, Rustom 20, Estafan 10, Zeinoun 5, Aboud 4, Kilijian 4, Bedikan 3, Ziada 2, Ketenjian 0, Jeyan 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 42-34, 67-54, 91-76.

