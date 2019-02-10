Superliga starts today

Volleyball fans would be treated to a day of fun, games and surprises when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) unveils its brand new season today in Cainta.



Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with all eight competing teams joining in a motorcade from the Cainta Municipal Hall to Sta. Lucia Grand East Mall, where they will be presented in a press conference at 4 p.m.

Then, the Cainta Municipal Drum and Lyre Band will roll out the red carpet for all competitors to signal the start of the Fans Day in which a meet-and-greet session, parlor game and live entertainment are set to take place.

Supported by Cainta Mayor Kits Nieto and Sta. Lucia Realty, this event serves as the kick-off party for the season-opening PSL Grand Prix set on Feb. 16 at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

United Volleyball Club (UVC), which used to be known as Cocolife, will display its souped-up roster against two-time Grand Prix champion Foton at 4 p.m. while Generika-Ayala parades its imports from Brazil and Azerbaijan when it clashes with Sta. Lucia in the 6 p.m. main battle.

Prior to that, Love Parade Mardi Gras will lead the march of all competing teams from the Philsports compound to the venue to formally open the import-flavored conference.

“We designed our kick-off like this because it’s our way of giving it back to our fans for their tireless support,” said PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico, looking forward to another slam-bang battle in this prestigious women’s club tourney that has ESPN 5 and 5 Plus as broadcast partners.

“As much as possible, we want our fans to meet and mingle with their favorite PSL players so they can personally wish them well before embarking on another tough season. We won’t be here without the fans, so we might as well bring the players closer to them.”

Petron, which won all but one title last year, is tipped to take the tournament by storm as it parades Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell as well as its latest recruit in national team member Denden Lazaro while bitter nemesis F2 Logistics will bank on former Blaze Spiker Lindsay Stalzer and Becky Perry.

Also tipped to make its presence felt in this tourney that also has Asics, Mikasa, Mueller, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as sponsors are Cignal, UVC, Foton, Generika-Ayala, Sta. Lucia and Smart.

