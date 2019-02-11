PBA: SMB overpowers Magnolia

by Jonas Terrado

Terrence Romeo scored 23 points in his best game since being acquired in the offseason and defending champion San Miguel Beer rolled past Magnolia, 113-92, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Romeo shot 8-of-10 from the field to help the Beermen register their second straight win and head into the long break with a 4-3 record, good for fourth place in the standings.

Acquired from TNT KaTropa in the offseason, entered the contest averaging 11.7 points on 34 percent from the field.

Arwind Santos topscored with 29 points while June Mar Fajardo added 22 points and eight rebounds.

Alex Cabagnot dished out four assists to tie Philip Cezar for eighth on the league’s all-time list with 3,130.

Paul Lee showed little effects of a broken thumb that forced him to play just 13 minutes in last week’s loss to TNT KaTropa and had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Lee even had several tense exchanges with San Miguel guard Chris Ross in the second quarter.

Despite Lee’s efforts, Magnolia fell to 0-2 in the standings.

