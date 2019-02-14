‘Dapithapon’ bags trophy at French film fest

“KUNG Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon,” a heartwarming film that tells the message of forgiveness and moving on, bagged the Audience Choice Award at the 25th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema held, Tuesday, in France.

Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu, “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon” stars Perla Bautista, Dante Rivero, and Menggie Cobarrubias.

The film follows the story of Teresa (Perla) and Celso (Menggie), a couple trying to survive their mundane elderly life. On the night of their anniversary, they received a phone call from Teresa’s estranged husband Benedicto (Dante) who is now ill and asking for care.

It won the said award alongside “African Violet” helmed by Mona Zandi Haghighi from Iran.

In a Facebook post, Wednesday, Director Carlo shared photos from the festival’s awards night and thanked those who watched and supported the movie.

“Thank you to all who watched and voted our film to be this year’s Festival International des Cinemas d’Asie de Vesoul Audience Choice Award together with my personal favorite, African Violet. Your warmness fill my heart very much!” he wrote.

“Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon” was also named Best Film at the 14th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival Awards last August.

The Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema aims to “present and promote the cinema of Asian territories, enhance intercultural dialogue and encourage the discovery of other cultures through cinema.” (REGS PARUNGAO)

