Duterte names 5 official PDP, 6 guest bets in rally

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY, Bulacan – President Duterte officially proclaimed the candidates and kicked-off the senatorial campaign of the administration party Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas-Lakas ng Bayan in a rally here on Valentine’s Day.

Duterte named five official candidates and six guest candidates of the PDP-Laban during the event.

The five official candidates – Maguindanao Rep. Zajid “Dong” Mangudadatu, former Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa, former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, Sen. Koko Pimentel, and former presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino – are collectively known as “MABAGO KO TO.”

On the other hand, the guest candidates are reelectionist Senators Cynthia A. Villar, Sonny Angara, and JV Ejercito; Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos; Taguig City Rep. Pia Cayetano; and singer Freddie Aguilar.

All of them were on hand during the rally.

In a speech, Duterte lashed out at his critics, particularly the allies of the previous administration, for finding fault in his actions when they did nothing right during their term.

“Sa panahon nila, puro mali naman p****g i***g ginawa nila,” he said of his critics who he also referred to hypocrites.

The Chief Executive cited the best qualities of the PDP-Laban Senate bets.

The President praised Mangudadatu for being a member of the Moro family in Maguindanao who supports the government through the proper channels.

Duterte said he urged Dela Rosa to run was because of his bravery, love for country, and knowledge. He also vouched for the honesty of the country’s former top cop.

“Kaya ko ‘to kinuha at pinatakbo kasi matapang, pangalawa mahal niya bayan niya, pangatlo maraming malaman,” he said. “This guy is fundamentally honest. Hindi nanghihingi yan. Matrabaho, honest ito at hindi corrupt. Ako na mismo magsabi sa inyo, kaya ko nilagay na PNP, eh,” he added.

Duterte said Go was urged to run because of the frigate deal which dragged him to a Senate hearing last year. He criticized Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV who participated in the hearing, saying he likes to shame people with his questions when he knows nothing.

He added that Go is just friendly towards all that even members of the New People’s Army would vote for his top aide. “Serbisyo lang talaga ang gusto. Gusto lang niya magtrabaho, gusto niya makilala lahat. Kaya ito mananalo sa NPA tignan mo,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that there is no problem with Pimentel who is a Bar topnotcher. He described the former Senate President as efficient and honest.

The President described Tolentino as someone who is very kind. He said Tolentino cannot be linked to any irregularity. “You compare his character dun sa mga kengkoy diyan sa Senate. You try to compare his demeanor. Wala silang masabi,” Duterte said.

“Hindi marunong magmura , and he’s very learned. If there is anything more deserving, it’s Francis,” he added.

Duterte described guest candidates Villar, Marcos, and Cayetano as people who spent most of their lives in public service; Angara as a tax expert and “son of a great father”; and Ejercito as an effective and hardworking public servant.

Duterte also described Villar as a “mother to the nation.” She praised Villar for keeping everything in order, being a minimalist, and a “very dedicated public servant.” The President also described Cayetano as “ever progressive.”

But he failed to describe Aguilar, his favorite singer; and failed to finish talking about Marcos.

PDP-Laban campaign manager Sen. Manny Pacquiao appealed to the public to vote for the PDP-Laban candidates, saying they know how the people feel.

“Itong mga kandidato na ito maaasahan natin sa pagbabago… Kung ano ang nararamdaman ng bayan, nararamdaman namin ‘yan,” Pacquiao said. “Tulungan natin si President Duterte. Pinapakiusap ko po sa inyong lahat, pagbigyan ninyo uli ang mga kandidato namin,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

