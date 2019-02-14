Manila traffic rerouting

THE Manila Police District (MPD) Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a rerouting schedule for the “Metro Manila Celebration with Will Graham” at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila from February 15 to 17.

MPD announced the temporary closure of the stretch of Independence Road from South Drive to Katigbak Drive.

Vehicles intending to utilize Independence Road should use Roxas Boulevard to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling to and from Manila Ocean Park/H20 Hotel should utilize Katigbak and South Drive

Motorists going to and from Manila Hotel shall utilize Katigbak Drive and

Those going to and from Harbor View and Rizal Park Hotel should utilize South Drive.

MPD Traffic Enforcement Unit also advised the motorists and commuters to expect heavy traffic and to take alternate routes. (Erma Edera)

