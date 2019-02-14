SEA Games on time, on target – Cayetano

Despite delays in the passing of the budget and the eventual budget cuts from the Senate, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) Chairman Alan Peter Cayetano said that preparations for the country’s hosting of the biennial sports extravaganza are on time and on target.

The former DFA Secretary explained that there is no delay in the planning and preparations of PHISGOC and the construction or repairs of venues and facilities are six percent ahead of schedule.

“Everything is on time and on target,” said Cayetano of the biennial meet slated on Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in Clark, Pampanga, Subic, Batangas, Tagaytay, La Union and Manila.

Cayetano disclosed that PHISGOC originally submitted a P9-billion budget last year but the Department of Budget and Management only approved a P7.5-billion budget which the House of Representatives likewise approved.

The Senate, however, reduced it to P5 billion.

Cayetano explained that they could work within a minimum budget of P6.5 billion but not P5 billion.

To make ends meet, Cayetano asked for a week or 10 days so the committee can look for sponsors from the private sector to raise an additional P1.5 billion.

“As a Filipino, I won’t allow us to be embarrassed. So we will find a way to ensure that our level of hosting meets international standards but also for them to see that despite this being the biggest SEA Games ever, with 56 games, 523 events and 29 venues, we want to be the best host. Here, we can show them our character as a gracious host,” Cayetano said during a news conference on Wednesday at the Kalayaan Hall of SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

During the same conference on Wednesday, Cayetano and other PHISGOC top brass – Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez, and POC Secretary General Patrick Gregorio (represingting POC President Ricky Vargas) – signed partnership agreements with the first batch of sponsors which included Philippine Airlines (PAL), GL Events, Atos, Asics, Grand Sport, Sonak Corporation and Media-Pro Asia.

“We win as one,” said Cayetano as highlighted the importance of unity and bringing people together. “Together, we can make this the most viewed and best hosted SEAG.”

