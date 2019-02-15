BI airport men banned from using cellphones

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente ordered personnel of the agency at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to stop using mobile phones while on duty, or face stiff disciplinary actions.

BI chief issued the warning after his office received reports that some immigration officers on duty at the NAIA were caught on camera using their mobile phones in violation of a standing directive prohibiting the said practice.

Morente stressed that the use of mobile phones was disallowed to ensure that immigration staff renders uninterrupted service to the traveling public during their tour of duty.

“I have thus instructed our port operations chief, Grifton Medina, to see to it that the ban on mobile phones is implemented to the letter not only at the NAIA but in the other international airports as well,” the BI chief added.

Meanwhile, Medina said he has already directed BI head supervisors of NAIA’s three terminals and the other airports to take Morente’s warning seriously or be also held responsible for the actions of their subordinates.

Medina explained that using mobile phones does not only promote corruption, “but an eyesore to passengers who expect us to give them fast and efficient service.”(Jun Ramirez)

