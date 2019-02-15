Comelec names 40 bets with illegal campaign materials

Forty senatorial candidates in the May 13 midterm polls were found to have prohibited propaganda materials by the Commission on Elections.

“34 plus 6 senatorial candidates have illegal posters, as of yesterday,” Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in her Twitter account @commrguanzon.

Based on the list that she posted on Twitter yesterday, they are Freddie Aguilar, Ibrahim Albani, Gary Alejano, Richard Alfajora, Raffy Alunan, Sonny Angara, Bam Aquino, Ernesto Arellano, Marcelino Arias, Bernard Austria, Nancy Binay, Edmundo Casiño, Pia Cayetano, Glenn Chong, Neri Colmenares, Chel Diokno, JV Ejercito, Jinggoy Estrada, Larry Gadon, and Conrado Generoso;

Florin Hilbay, Leborio Jangao, Rodolfo Javellana, Lito Lapid, Romy Macalintal, Emily Mallillin, Faisal Mangondato, Zajid Mangudadatu, Sonny Matula, Luther Meniano, Allan Montaño, Willie Ong, Serge Osmeña, Koko Pimentel, Grace Poe, Danilo Roleda, Lorenzo Tañada, Francis Tolentino, Antonio Valdes, and Cynthia Villar.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said those with illegal campaign materials are being informed of the guidelines.

“We are just informing them of our guidelines and are giving them warnings to comply. After their receipt of the notices, they need to take actions immediately,” he said. “If they don’t take action with their violations, then that becomes reportable. For now, we are just giving them the opportunity to clean up their violations,” added Jimenez.

The poll body started documenting the unlawful campaign materials of senators and partylist groups running in the May 13 midterm polls yesterday. (Leslie Aquino)

