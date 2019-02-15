DELTA marks 40th year

The De La Salle Tae Kwon Do Association (DELTA) will celebrate its 40th year Saturday at the DLSU- Henry Sy Hall on Taft Ave., Manila.



The Korean martial arts was introduced to La Salle students by Grandmaster Hong Sun Chon.

Through the years it has produced some of the best Taekwondo jins in the country, some of whom include La Salle Sports Hall of Fame winners like Makati Rep. Monsour del Rosario and College of St. Benilde Sports Head Stephen Fernandez, who went all the way to the Olympics.

The 40th year milestone brings together all the alumni of DELTA from DLSU, De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ), La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) and College of St. Benilde (CSB) to where it all started.

