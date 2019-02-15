Duterte, Honeylet out on a Valentine’s date

Taking a break from work, President Duterte went on a date night with his common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña on Valentine’s Day.

After leading the proclamation rally of the administration’s slate in Bulacan, the President brought Honeylet to watch the concert of Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes at the Solaire Resort in Paranaque City Thursday night.

Also watching Mendes perform his popular bossa nova hits were several Cabinet members and their spouses.

According to presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the President enjoyed the concert even though he arrived late for the event.

“He arrived very late, I think he spent only parang 20 minutes, kasi halos matapos na rin iyong concert eh. But I think he enjoyed because I was looking at him, he was smiling,” he said.

He said Mendes apparently did not know the President was watching his concert. He said the musician was surprised when Duterte left the venue surrounded by many people at the end of the concert.

Photos released by Malacanang showed the President shaking hands with the Brazilian musician and exchanging pleasantries after the concert.

Among the Cabinet members present were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. (Genalyn Kabiling)

