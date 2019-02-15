Marine dies while cleaning gun

2 SHARES Share Tweet

A member of the Philippine Marine died after he allegedly shot himself while cleaning his gun in Sta. Cruz, Manila, early Friday morning.

The police identified the victim as Cpl. Michael Arceo, 26, a resident of Malabon Street, Barangay 338, Sta. Cruz, Manila. He was rushed to University of Santo Tomas Hospital, but he later succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chin.

According to Sushimita Tayo, the victim’s live-in partner, she saw the victim cleaning his gun on the second floor of their house.

Tayo said that she went downstairs to check and attend to the customers of their bar.

After a few minutes, she heard a gunshot, prompting her to check his partner at around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 15. She saw the victim already sprawled with blood on the floor.

Tayo sought assistance from their employees and brought the victim to the hospital.

SPO3 Marlon San Pedro, case investigator, said that they have to determine yet whether the victim intentionally shot himself or a foul play was involved in the incident. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments