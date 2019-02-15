Mayweather faces another Japanese this July

by Brian Yalung

Floyd Mayweather Jr. seems to be content doing exhibition fights that reward him handsomely. After dismantling Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa last New Year’s Eve, the undefeated American boxer reveals that he has lined up 4 to 5 bouts for 2019.



One of them is happening this July against a former Japanese boxer whose identity has yet to be revealed. Mayweather claims he will be paid $10 million after the bout scheduled for three rounds.

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather will earn roughly $80 million doing these exhibition fights.

When asked on why he has not booked a full 12-round fight with authentic contenders, Mayweather says he can make real money doing exhibition fights with much less risk to his health.

“It’s all about being smart. My faculties are very important.”

