NBA: Kerr fined $25,000 for ref rant

1 SHARES Share Tweet

OAKLAND, United States (AFP) – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday following his rant at officials during his team’s defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kerr needed to be escorted from the court at Portland’s Moda Center on Wednesday after angrily objecting to a flagrant foul called against Draymond Green.

The Warriors coach was assessed two technical fouls and ejected after slamming his clipboard to the ground and unleashing a verbal volley against official Kenny Mauer.

Kerr’s fine was confirmed by NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Kerr later spoke to reporters about his angry reaction, explaining he was baffled by the decision to call a foul on Green for what looked like an innocuous challenge.

“I was just shocked that it was called a flagrant foul,” Kerr said.

“That was head-scratching that could be called a flagrant foul. I mean, the guy’s going to go up for a dunk, you got to make sure he doesn’t dunk it. So I told Kenny I beg to differ.”

Green was equally bemused, suggesting he was being penalized over-harshly because of his checkered disciplinary record.

”I got a lot of ball,” Green said of the foul. ”I don’t know. It’s the Draymond rule.”

Green however saluted Kerr’s response to the incident.

”I loved that too,” Green said. ”That was amazing. It’s great.”

Related

comments