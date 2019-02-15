No plan to run in 2022 for Manny Villar

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LUBAO, Pampanga – Notwithstanding President Duterte’s pledge of support, former Senate President Manuel “Manny” B. Villar Jr. will not be swayed into another attempt for the presidency which will come in 2022.

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, wife of the former senator, thanked Duterte for the vow of support to her husband but stressed that another presidential bid is not being planned by him. “Alam ninyo, ang presidency ay destiny. Kung sa iyo, sa iyo iyan,” she said.

The lady solon who is seeking a fresh mandate for senator said there are no plans for her husband to run. “Mahirap na pinaplano mo ang buhay na maging Presidente tapos hindi mo naman pala destiny maging President,” she stressed.

She added: “Let us just do what we like to do.”

At the launching of the campaign for his senatorial candidates last Thursday in Bulacan, Duterte announced that he will support the former Senate President should he choose to run again for President.

He recalled that it was the Villar couple who convinced him to seek the 2016 presidency which he won. (Ben Rosario)

Related

comments