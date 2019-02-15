NU, Ateneo eye title clash

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

1 p.m. – NU vs AdU (Jrs Semis)

3 p.m. – Ateneo vs FEU (Jrs Semis)

National University and Ateneo hope to forge a second consecutive Finals meeting against lower-ranked foes today in the UAAP juniors basketball Final Four at The Arena in San Juan City.

Gunning for their eighth straight championship stint, the Bullpups take on the Adamson University Baby Falcons, the only team that gave them the lone loss of the tournament, at 1 p.m.

The back-to-back title-seeking Blue Eaglets are eyeing a season sweep of Far Eastern University-Diliman in the other semis pairing at 3 p.m. at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

By finishing in the top two after the double-round eliminations, NU (13-1) and Ateneo (11-3) need only to win once to advance in the best-of-three title series.

The Bullpups were able to avenge their 59-62 defeat to the Baby Falcons in the first round with an emphatic 112-71 win in the second round.

The Eaglets, for their part, have won over the Baby Tamaraws in their two elims duels.

FEU-Diliman had a chance for the coveted No. 2 slot but dropped its last two matches to also-ran University of Santo Tomas and NU to end up in third at 9-5.

Adamson University hopes to make the most out of its back-to-back Final Four stint. The Baby Falcons also have a 9-5 card, but they lost twice to the Baby Tamaraws in the eliminations to settle in fourth place.

