Vaccinate children, Duterte appeals

President Duterte has appealed to the public to avail themselves of the government’s free vaccination program following the declaration of a measles outbreak in several parts of the country.

In a short taped message aired over State-run PTV-4 yesterday, Duterte said that a child can die from measles if not vaccinated.

“Mga kababayan, dumadami ang kaso ng tigdas at ang komplikasyon nito ay mamatay ka,” he said. “Sa mga anak natin, bakuna lamang ang tanging paraan para makaiwas sa sakit na ito. Maraming salamat,” he said.

The mandatory basic immunization for all infants and children in the country covers measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, mumps, German measles, Hepatitis B, and H. Influenza Type B.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar had earlier said that Duterte will step up to help the Department of Health appeal to the public to have their children vaccinated.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Republic Act No. 10152, or the Mandatory Infants and Children Health Immunization Act of 2011, requires the DoH, other government agencies, nongovernment organizations, professional and academic societies, and local government units to make available appropriate information materials and shall have a system of its distribution to the public. (Argyll Geducos)

