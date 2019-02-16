Albayalde leads PMA Cavalier 2019 awardees

Philippine National Police chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, was hailed as the Cavalier Awardee for Command and Administration, leading the 11 awardees who were recognized during the annual Philippine Military Academy Alumni Homecoming in Fort del Pilar in Baguio City yesterday.

A product of the PMA “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, Albayalde’s accomplishments as a seasoned police officer was highlighted by the PMA Alumni Association Inc.

Albayalde was the recipient of a total of 58 awards and decorations which “bore witness to his outstanding performance in his assignments, including a Gold Cross Medal, a PNP Outstanding Achievement Award, and three PNP Heroism Medals, among others.”

As the director of the National Capital Region Police Office in 2016, Albayalde implemented “practical” programs for crime prevention and suppression, an intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs, and a sustained internal cleansing of the Metro Manila police ranks.

As a result, 81 percent of respondents in Metro Manila in a survey conducted by the Pulse Asia agreed they felt safer because of the campaign against criminality.

He eventually took over the reins of the 190,000-strong PNP in April 2018, focusing on a program anchored in instilling to the cops discipline and respect for themselves and the public.

“Itong Cavalier Award ay ang pinakamataas na award na makakamtan ng isang PMA alumni. This is actually the most coveted award dahil hindi lahat ng graduate ng PMA ay nagkakaroon nito,” Albayalde said. “Kapag ikaw ay nabigyan nito, ang pride sa sarili mo at sa organization is there,” he added.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu, who is a former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a member of the PMA Class of 1970, graced this year’s alumni homecoming as guest of honor and speaker.

Cimatu, also a Cavalier awardee, thanked the Cavalier awardees for their courage, integrity, and loyalty which are the founding principles of every PMAer.

As a PMA alumni, he cited the learnings he gained as a military man in effecting changes in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, especially in leading the rehabilitation of Boracay Island. (Martin Sadongdong)

