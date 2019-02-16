Allergy sa katas

Ms. Rica,

Because nagkaroon ako ng mga hindi masyadong plea­surable sexual experiences the first few times na I had intercourse, naisip kong hindi ko din masyadong alam kung ano ang preferences ko on my own. So lately, mas nag­sasariling sikap ako and mas­turbate a lot. I am gay by the way.

So nag-experiment din ako to swallow my own ejaculate. Para din to see if tolerable ba ‘yung taste ng sarili kong cum. Okay naman siya. Pero napansin kong kapag ginaga­wa ko ’yun, apektado naman ‘yung bowel movement ko in the sense na para akong may mild diarrhea. Related ba ang pag swallow sa loose bowel movement?

Thank you in advance,

Mouse Trap

Hello Mouse Trap,

Napakainteresting ng iyong question. Pero kudos to you for exploring so you can take control of your sexual pleasure. Merong tinatawag na semen allergy na puwedeng maging dahilan ng iyong LBM, medyo rare ito at pu­wedeng iba ang possible explana­tion for this coincidence.

Ang male ejaculate ay mainly composed of fructose sugar, tubig, at iba’t-ibang klase ng pro­teins. Wala dito ang may laxative properties. Ang semen ay safe to ingest at may mga novelty recipes pa nga na kino-consider ito as isa sa kanilang mga ingredients.

Kung ikaw ay medyo kinaka­bahan sa tuwing nagsa-swallow ka ng semen, puwede itong contributory sa iyong pagdumi. Kagaya ng ibang mga instances na kinakabahan ka lang in your day-to-day life.

Puwede din itong dahil sa lasa ng semen o di kaya ay kung ano man ang iyong iniinom or ki­nakain before or after mo mag-swallow ng semen. Usually, may mga tao na nagco-consume ng pampawala ng lasa or parang chaser yung dating.

Kung wala sa mga ito ang tingin mong nakakaapekto sa nararamdaman mo, baka it is time to see a health care profes­sional. Maaaring isa itong rare case ng allergy sa mga proteins na makikita sa composition ng semen.

I hope I was able to help. Alam kong the thought na maaari kang allergic sa semen ay medyo hard to swallow (hehehe!) pero siyempre health and safety first. Enjoy pero always be safe.

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexy­Mind.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Li­censed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Couples and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

