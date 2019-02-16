Golden Harvest win

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – UST vs Batangas-EAC

4 p.m. – SMDC-NU vs Chadao-FEU

Valencia City Bukidnon-SSC-R scored its breakthrough win in the 2019 PBA D-League, repulsing Marinerong Pilipino, 110-104 in overtime Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.



Allyn Bulanadi starred for the Golden Harvest, dropping a game-high 32 points, 12 coming in the big 28-point third quarter assault for his side before scoring four more to put the game away in extra time.

He also had nine rebounds, three blocks, and two assists as he emerged as the new go-to-guy for San Sebastian.

Coach Egay Macaraya, though, felt that the credit shouldn’t be given solely to Bulanadi given how good the team recovered after squandering a 14-point fourth quarter lead.

“Isang factor si Allyn, but everybody, noong extension, hindi nag-give up ang mga bata. I guess yun ang bini-build namin ngayon, building character ng Baste,” he said. “Nakita ko na di kami nag-give up and that’s the very thing na I’m very happy.”

Valencia-SSCR looked poised to run away with the win after taking an 84-70 lead, but Mike Ayonayon and Art Aquino conspired to bring Marinerong Pilipino back in the game and tied it at 100 just as the regulation clock expired.

