Hot NU cruises to finals

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Terrence Fortea scattered 30 points in the first three quarters National University claimed their eighth consecutive UAAP juniors basketball championship appearance, with a 94-72 dismantling of Adamson University yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.



Coming off the bench, Fortea waxed out in the first half with 22 points as the Bullpups took a 54-35 lead at the break.

“He really played well. Day in and day out, ganoon naman talaga siya. He will try his best,” said NU coach Goldwin Monteverde on Fortea, who went 7-of-14 from the three-point area.

Ranged against the Baby Falcons that dealt their lone loss of the season, Monteverde was satisfied with the way his troops performed as they extended their winning streak to nine games.

“We really prepared for this game. Na-execute naman namin yung mga plays. Ang importante is we get ready for the Finals,” said Monteverde.

Cyril Gonzales and Gerry Abadiano added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for NU.

Didat Hanapi led Adamson with 19 points while Adam Manlapaz added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The scores:

NU 94 – Fortea 30, Gonzales 13, Abadiano 11, Quiambao 8, Felicilda 7, Torres 6, Tamayo 4, Dayrit 3, Alarcon 3, Mailim 3, Enriquez 2, Vinoya 2, Buensalida 1, Javillonar 1, Abiera 0, Songcuya 0.

ADAMSON 72 – Hanapi 19, Manlapaz 12. Guarino 11, An. Doria 8, Ad. Doria 7, Engbino 7, Sabandal 7, Capulong 1, Prodigo 0, Barcelona 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 30-18, 54-35, 76-56, 94-72

Related

comments