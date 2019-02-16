Kabacan to host age-group netfest

Action in the Mindanao stage of the Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala circuit resumes in Kabacan, Cotabato today with new faces out to grab the spotlight at the Kabacan Tennis Club.



Earl Bermudez gains the top seeding ahead of Bruce Hurtado in the boys’ singles 18-and-under class that also drew the likes of Eric Comendador and Herald Aton while Jonn Nadela and Princess Haro banner the cast in the girls’ side of the premier division of the Group 2 tournament hosted by Mayor Herlo Guzman Jr.

A free clinic will also be held among participants as part of the PPS-PEPP’s commitment to help develop the sport in the countryside and at the same time sustain the circuit’s talent-search program.

“There’s a lot of potentials waiting to be tapped, especially in the countryside and the PPS-PEPP circuit will provide them the proper venue to hone their talent and skills,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Ysay Ysulat, Joyce Saldivar, May Torrecareon and Haro, meanwhile, lead the girls’ 16-U field with Reyman Saldivar Jr., Geoross Manuel, JB Comendador and Brent Magno looming as the players to watch in the boys’ section of the same age-group in the five-day event serving as the third of a six-leg circuit in the region.

Kidapawan City will host the next stop on Feb. 21-25 with the fifth and sixth legs slated in Digos City on Feb. 28-March 4 and Tagum City on March 7-11, respectively.

For details and listup, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Keen competition is also seen in 12- and 14-U divisions as well as the 10-unisex of both categories with five doubles events spicing up the ranking tournament sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

