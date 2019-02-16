Makati extends win run to 13

There was no stopping the Makati Super Crunch as they rolled to their 13th straight victory with a 75-50 rout of the Parañaque Patriots Thursday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Pasig Sports Center.



All 12 players contributed a little of everything for the Super Crunch with Jeckster Apinan posting 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and James Mangahas registering 10 points.

The win gave Makati its 19th win against four losses, tying with the Manila Stars at second to third places in the North Division. The Super Crunch, however, claimed the No. 2 spot via virtue of win-over-the-other rule.

John Abu Ambuludto scored 17 points in a futile effort for Parañaque, which skidded to 8-15 to get eliminated from the playoff race.

In the other game, the Pasig Pirates squeaked past the Pampanga Lanterns, 69-67, to tie with Valenzuela at 9-14.

Pampanga fell to 9-15 despite a solid effort from Michael Juico, who exploded for 23 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists.

