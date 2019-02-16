New roads boost Quirino tourism

Two road sections in the province of Quirino were recently concreted, paving the way for an easier travel to two famous tourism destinations in the province, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

A 1.326-kilometer road section in Aglipay, Quirino was paved, making it easier for travelers to access Aglipay Caves.

A total of P20 million was spent for the concreting of this section, the department said.

The Aglipay Caves, which was discovered in the 1970s, consists of over 37 interlinked underground chambers.

Further, another road section, which leads to the Governor’s Rapids in Maddela, was also concreted.

The newly-paved road has a length of 1.085 kilometers and costs P50 million.

Drainage and slope protection structures were included in the construction, District Engineer Marifel Andes said.

The Governor’s Rapids form part of a tributary of the Cagayan River. According to Andes, it features crystal clear waters which earned it the award of being among the cleanest inland bodies of water in the whole Cagayan Valley region. A dominating feature in the landscape is the towering limestone formation.

“These road concreting projects leading to different tourist spots here in Quirino will boost tourism influx, giving the residents an additional source of income,” Andes said.

Both projects were implemented under the Convergence and Special Support Program in partnership with the Department of Tourism, he added. (Betheena Unite)

