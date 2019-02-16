NEWS ROUNDUP

Ex-convict gunned down

A 45-year-old ex-convict living on the streets was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Intramuros, Manila yesterday.

Police identified the victim as Judy Bermundo, who was last seen sleeping at Plaza Sta. Barbara on Bonifacio Drive.

Witness Emily Baldonado said that she was awakened after hearing the victim moaning at around 3 a.m. Baldonado initially thought that the victim was having a nightmare, prompting her to wake up her brother, Joselito, who found out that Judy was already bathing in his own blood.

He tried to save his sibling by seeking help from others to bring her to the hospital but to not avail. A barangay official reported the incident to the police.

Investigation showed that the victim sustained a bullet wound in the back of her head. A fired bullet and fired cartridge case for a .45 caliber pistol were recovered from the crime scene.

Judy’s remains were taken to the Archangel Funeral Homes in Manila for autopsy and safekeeping. Further investigation is underway to determine the suspect and motive. (Ria Fernandez)

Man shoots live-in partner

A security guard allegedly gunned down his live-in partner last Friday in Malate, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Jervis Cabrera, of legal age, and resident of Plaridel, Bulacan.

Initial investigation showed that the victim, Jenny Rose Manila, 25, a domestic helper and resident of Taal St., Malate, was invited by the suspect to have dinner in a convenience store on San Andres corner Tuazon St. in Malate at around 7:30 p.m.

Manila met the suspect in front of a computer shop. Cabrera grabbed the victim’s shoulder in front of a jeepney but she resisted.

The suspect pulled out his firearm and shot the victim several times in the body, killing her on the spot. The suspect fled and a manhunt is under way against him.

Manila’s co-workers told police Cabrera sent flowers and chocolates to the victim on Valentine’s Day but she refused to receive them. (Erma Edera)

3 nabbed in buy-bust

Two alleged drug pushers and their 18-year-old customer were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Marikina City yesterday.

Police identified the suspects as Lionel Bautista, alias “Bugoy,” 32; Comemoracion Cruz, alias “Maurin,” 44; and Maria Angelica Murillo, alias “Jelay,” 18, all residents of Barangay Nangka, Marikina.

Investigation showed that the Marikina police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation against Bugoy, later identified as Bautista, inside the house of Murillo.

Police said the operation stemmed from a tipster who reported the alleged involvement of Bautista in the illegal drugs trade in the area.

A police poseur buyer was able to purchase a sachet of suspected shabu worth P500 from Bautista and Cruz. After the deal, the anti-narcotics team arrested the duo, as well as Murillo, who was also able to purchase shabu from the suspects.

Seized from the suspects were five sachets of shabu, P150 cash, an empty gum canister, and the marked money.

The trio is now detained and will be charged for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

P3.4-M shabu seized

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a female drug personality and seized P3.4-million worth of suspected shabu from her during a buy-bust operation in Taguig City Friday.

PDEA Director Levi Ortiz identified the suspect as Euela Arguet Rosario, alias “Mylina” or “Elay.”

PDEA agents led by Dennis Parrenas seized four medium-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu weighing approximately 500 grams during the operation in Purok 3, M.L. Quezon St., Barangay New Lower Bicutan.

Also seized from her were an undisclosed amount of marked money and bundles of boodle money.

Ortiz, in his report to PDEA chief Director-General Aaron Aquino, said charges for violating Section 5 of Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being readied against the suspect.

The suspect had been arrested before for violation of the same provision in 2012 and was imprisoned for six years. (Chito A. Chavez)

