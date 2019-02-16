ONE Championship: Team Lakay’s Iniong dedicates fight for mother

When Gina “Conviction” Iniong returns to action at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS this Saturday, 16 February, she will be battling for something bigger than herself, her team, or anyone else for that matter.

She will be doing it for her family — her mother in particular, who has been diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease.

“When we found out about her condition, we were all shocked. We were so clueless. Next thing we know, it’s already in stage 5,” said Iniong, who is slated to face the unbeaten Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

“My mother didn’t want to go to the hospital even though she felt ill. It was only when my older sister noticed swelling [all] over her body that we were able to bring her to the hospital.”

Now, “Conviction” is juggling her duties both as a mixed martial arts competitor and a daughter who is doing everything possible to take care of her mother.

Iniong is thankful to be in a very supportive family. Although they do not necessarily show affection through words, they make up for it through action.

“When we found out, the advice of the doctor was to undergo dialysis. We provided her with everything she needs. We’re working hand in hand for her,” the Team Lakay representative shared.

“She knows that we love her. We’re not the type of family to always say, ‘Ma, I love you,’ but we’re always here for each other. We know that no matter the hardships we go through, the whole family will be there to support you. That’s how we show our love.”

That is why she does not need any more motivation in bringing her A-game against Jihin. Talks of a World Title bout and redemption for her previous losses can wait.

Iniong only has one thing in mind.

“This upcoming fight, this is for my family.”

