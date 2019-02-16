Sultan Kudarat centenarian feted

SEN. NINOY AQUINO, Sultan Kudarat – Officials of this town feted the oldest centenarian of the province living here Friday.

Mayor Randy Ecija led local officials in giving recognition to Rosario Panganiban, 102, who lives in Barangay Bugso.

The authenticity of Panganiban’s centennial records has been validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. They showed that she was born on April 27, 1916.

Local officials handed to Panganiban P100,000 cash gift from the DSWD regional office and a felicitation letter from President Duterte.

Panganiban said she will use the money to buy personal needs such as food and medicines.

Ecija said it was a great honor for the local officials and people of his town that the oldest centenarian from Sultan Kudarat lives in the municipality.

He cited the contributions of senior citizens to the development of the town which is now considered a local tourist destination area due to its eco-tourism sites such as scenic caves and waterfalls. (Joseph Jubelag)

