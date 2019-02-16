Survey proof that war vs drugs effective – Palace

Malacañang yesterday asked critics of President Duterte to stop using the drug war to attack his administration, saying that the recent Social Weather Stations survey proves that the Chief Executive’s main campaign has been effective.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after an SWS survey showed that 66 percent of Filipinos believe there were fewer drug users in their communities in the last quarter of 2018.

In a statement, Panelo welcomed the result, saying the survey, conducted last Dec. 16 to 19, 2018, is a validation of the success of the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“As we all know, it is a major campaign platform of President Duterte and remains a centerpiece program of his administration, notwithstanding the harshest criticisms, brickbats, and pressures the current government is receiving here and abroad,” he said.

Malacanang recalled how the opposition and detractors of the President have been most vocal in using the drug war to vilify the Chief Executive and his administration, even bringing the issue to the International Criminal Court. He expressed hope that the result of the survey will help the critics and skeptics open their eyes and that they would listen to the sentiment of the people which echoes the success of the drug war.

“They remain skeptical, unimpressed, and indifferent of the significant strides made by our authorities in relation to prohibited narcotics, even pointing out there remains demand and supply on illegal drugs,” Panelo said. “We ask them to stop playing blind dumb and instead listen to the people: 83 percent of people of Mindanao say there are less drug addicts there; 71 percent in the Visayas say there is a decrease; 67 percent in Metro Manila likewise say there is a decrease; while 54 percent in Luzon share the same sentiment,” he added.

Despite the positive news for Malacanang, Panelo said that the administration will not stop in fulfilling its promise to rid the country of the illegal drugs trade. (Argyll Geducos)

