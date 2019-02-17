4YO local stakes

Eight entries are entered in today’s main event of the “4YO and Above Stake Race” at the Santa Ana Park in Naic, Cavite.



They are Cool Summer Farm’s Hiway one, R.G. Iñigos Smoking Saturday, M.V. Tirona’s Lakan, B.C. Abalos, Jr.’s coupled entry Son Also Rises and Cervesa Rosas, Running Racing’s Eli Brassous, N.O. Morales’ Magnificent Seven and S.C. Stockfarm’s Box Office.

Set to be disputed at a distance of 1,300 meters, the winner gets R300,000 while second to 4th placers shall receive P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000, respectively, plus trophy to the winning Horseowner, Trainer and Jockey only, sponsored by the Philracom.

Breeder’s purse of is P15,000.

Ang iba pang mga supporting races dito ay mga special prizes na matutunghayan natin sa hawak natin programa karera.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng San Lazaro noong isang araw (Friday), ang mga nagsipanalo rito ay ang Hidden Eagle, Cannon Ball, Universe, Con Todo Mujer, Shout For Joy, Apo View at Great Connection or combinations 8-4-1-2-10-2-7.

So there and see you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard OTB and/or at Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

