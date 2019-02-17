Canlubang, Luisita renew PAL rivalry

Defending champion Canlubang and Luisita renew their rivalry in the 33rd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships starting Feb. 27 in Cebu City.



Canlubang and Luisita, which have 26 titles between them, are fielding almost the same teams that fought last year in Davao City.

The Laguna-based squad won by eight points over 16-time champion Luisita.

Canlubang will again rely on brothers Abe and Pem Rosal, Rolly Viray, Mari Hechanova, Abe Avena, Zaldy Villa and Damasus Wong.

Tommy Manotoc, the team’s biggest star, returns after an absence of two years, taking the place of Dave Hernandez.

Luisita, which last won the title two years ago in Bacolod City, is fielding former pro Demy Saclot to replace Jingy Tuason.

Other returning Luisita mainstays are Eddie Bagtas, Benjie Sumulong, Rodel Mangulabnan, Raffy Garcia, Chino Raymundo, Edmund Yee and Chito Laureta.

The four-day tournament will be played at the Alta Vista Golf Club and Club Filipino de Cebu.

The last time Cebu hosted the event was in 2013 when Canlubang edged Luisita by six points.

Much has changed, however, in the roster of both teams, particularly Luisita which has no carryovers from that 2013 squad.

A total of 108 teams have signed up for the four-to-play, three-to-count tournament, including 60 from abroad.

As in the past, the Molave scoring system will be used. Par is worth 3 points. Regulation score is equivalent to 54 points.

This year’s Interclub is sponsored by Asian Air Safari and Radio Mindanao Network. Also extending support are ABS-CBN Global Ltd. (The Filipino Channel), Rolls Royce, Primax Broadcasting Network, UM Broadcasting Network (Mindanao), Fox Sports, GECAS, Boeing, Lufthansa Technik AG and Manila Standard. Official hotel is Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu.

