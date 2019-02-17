Gabasa seeks back-to-back

Junia Gabasa hopes to ride the momentum of her recent victory in W Express RVF Cup as she gears up against a stellar international cast in the Champion Philippine Ladies Amateur Open which gets going Tuesday (Feb. 19) at the Manila Golf and Country Club.



The 17-year-old Cebuana, a former MVPSF regional champ and veteran of many international events, bucked the odds to humble a tough field in Canlubang last Friday, toughening up at the finish to hold off young Rianne Malixi by one and add the crown to her growing list of victories.

She shoots for another – and the biggest – in the Phl Ladies Open, which drew one of the strongest casts ever, including reigning Asian Games gold medalist and defending champion Yuka Saso, a troika of young, talented Thai shotmakers and a mix of foreign players ready to take on the best at the well-kept layout making its return as host of the country’s premier championship.

Still, Gabasa will be coming into the 57th staging of the annual championship presented by Champion and sponsored by Hana Shampoo, EVA Air, San Miguel Corp. and Diamond Motor Corp., brimming with confidence and a form tipped to reach its peak this week.

