Gordon rejects Acosta resign calls

Sen. Richard J. Gordon yesterday rejected calls for Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta to resign, saying she should not be blamed over the public’s loss of confidence on the government’s vaccination programs.

“I am not in favor of resignation because at least, she was very enthusiastic in helping the poor. That’s okay with me. Let’s give her the credit,” Gordon said in an interview over radio DZBB.

“She was really persistent, and I give her credit for that. If she didn’t do what she did, these Department of Health officials would not be afraid to do that,” the senator added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros had earlier accused Acosta of causing public hysteria on the government’s botched anti-dengue vaccination program and eventually eroding the public’s trust on State vaccination programs that have now led to a spike on measles cases.

But Gordon said Acosta did not cause hysteria when she appeared in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into the controversial deaths attributed to the Dengvaxia vaccines.

“She faced us during the hearing. She did not cause any hysteria then,” he pointed out.

“As I said, this is an investigation into the procurement. If there was really evidence, I will allow her to testify. If none, then I won’t,” he said. (Hannah Torregoza)

