PBA chair hits back at Uytengsu

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas yesterday called on the league’s Ethics Committee to review what he perceived to be disparaging remarks made by Alaska owner Wilfred Uytengsu that put the league in bad light.



In a statement, Vargas said the league – if necessary – should take appropriate action after Uytengsu questioned the integrity of the PBA by alluding to questionable trades, violations of the rule on salary cap, and control of the affairs of the PBA by two corporate groups.

He must be referring to San Miguel Corp. which has three teams in the league – San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia and the MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) Group which likewise has three squads – TNT Katropa, Meralco and NLEX.

“I am deeply bothered by public statements made by WS Uytengsu of Alaska but I leave it to the PBA Ethics Committee to review his remarks, and if necessary, to take appropriate action,” said Vargas.

Uytengsu made his comments during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night last month where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Of course, I’m proud of our 14 titles and our more than 30 finals appearances. But I’m prouder of how we’ve honored the game,” said Uytengsu as he took pride of his team ‘win with integrity.

He also lamented the practices by other teams which, he claimed, have led to an uneven playing field.

“The statements of WSU do not surprise me at all as this has always been his way to ventilate his thoughts in public from the hip,” said Vargas. “ What is proper was for him to discuss his grievance with the PBA Board of Governors where his team is ably represented by a Governor who is now the Vice Chairman of the Board. “

Vargas also challenged Uytengsu to attend the Board meetings so that he will know first hand what is going on.

“I also encourage the Ethics Committee to determine if the statements of WSU are indeed detrimental to the PBA, and to take disciplinary action as may be provided in our rules.”

